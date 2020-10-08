Outrage is what I feel right now with Trump coming out of the hospital with COVID-19 and declaring the virus is nothing to worry about and nothing to fear. Tell that to the family and friends of the over 210,000 U.S. citizens who have died from COVID-19.
It simply boggles the mind that Trump continues to defy his own health experts and those from around the world that we need to take this virus seriously. Imagine the lives that could have been saved if Trump had taken this seriously — instead of encouraging people to attend his rallies without masks and not worry about social distancing, Trump even attended public events after he knew he had tested positive for COVID-19.
People are dead either directly or indirectly from his arrogance and ignorance. I say it’s time to charge him with homicide and put him behind bars where he belongs.
Paul Markowitz
Montpelier
