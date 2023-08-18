I am reaching out to all those who did not see the Aug. 16 op-ed from Joseph Gainza. I urge everyone to read his descriptions of two different historical tragedies. One is the bombing of Hiroshima and the other, the recent flood in Montpelier.

Joseph in no way draws any sort of equivalence between the scale of these two events, but he does outline for us responsibilities we carry with us every day to do everything we can to prevent another Hiroshima (and three days later, Nagasaki) from happening again.