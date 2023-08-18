I am reaching out to all those who did not see the Aug. 16 op-ed from Joseph Gainza. I urge everyone to read his descriptions of two different historical tragedies. One is the bombing of Hiroshima and the other, the recent flood in Montpelier.
Joseph in no way draws any sort of equivalence between the scale of these two events, but he does outline for us responsibilities we carry with us every day to do everything we can to prevent another Hiroshima (and three days later, Nagasaki) from happening again.
Similarly, here in central Vermont, he urges us to prepare now so we don't repeat the tragedy of July 11 in our own wonderful city. Commitment, foresight, planning, preparedness, significant changes and transformations are the only things that can foretell a different future for us. We owe it to downtown business owners to do everything in our power to prevent another flood tragedy. If we don't, after the next flood, which could literally come at any time, there will never again be a downtown Montpelier that we all love.
Read Joseph's article to your children, bring it to the attention of teachers, have family discussions about it, embrace its spirit and its purpose so they can live and thrive.