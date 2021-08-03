Response to Thayer
I am writing this letter in response to a commentary by Gregory Thayer of Rutland. His commentary, “Time to rise up,” appeared in the Wednesday, July 28, issue of the Rutland Herald. Here is a small part of the commentary if you have not already read it:
“Under the far left’s teachings, our American systems are a way of life [sic] and they want them destroyed; between the out-of-control high taxes, over regulated regulations, over-reaching mandates, re-writing our nation’s history, free-handouts, as well as other communist ideals, the United States of America will soon be a distant memory.”
And Mr. Thayer goes on and on and on and on. Mr. Thayer calls the Vermont Legislature a “vast” socialist haven and says that Joe Biden is attacking the United States from within. He believes that radicals are now in charge and he basically wants people to “rise up” and defend our country and Constitution.
There are so many things that come to my mind after reading the commentary and none of them would make sense to Mr. Thayer nor make him happy. But most important of all, the reality that Mr. Thayer lives in will not allow him to see anything outside of those current far right talking points that he uses and are now embedded in his thinking. Mr. Thayer is probably a nice guy, although very misguided and very angry. Nothing will change his mind.
Jay Merluzzi
Brandon
You mean as opposed to "far left talking points" ?
