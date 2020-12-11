Gee whiz, I would have thought my favorable review of a book denouncing “welfare for the rich” would have produced some grudging approval from Sanderistas like Michael Meninger. But no.
As a believer in a free market, competition and choice, I join in denouncing government policies designed to favor what Bernie Sanders denounces as “the rich and the big corporations.” But for people like Mr. Meninger, that’s not enough. I have to use their vocabulary and slogans, and I have to exempt their favorite Vermont recipient of corporate welfare: the renewable-industrial complex.
And I won’t agree that whatever demands the Sanderistas make for forcibly redistributing the earnings of ”the rich and the big corporations” are merely making them pay a “fair share,” that is entirely in the mind of the envious demander.
I would remind Mr. Meninger that Ethan Allen signed his letters to the Hartford Courant as “a lover of liberty and property” when he opposed the feudal land system of the New York patroons, and championed freehold property ownership by Vermont farmers. Bernie Sanders would have socialized the patroons.
John McClaughry
Kirby
