After reading Dot Helling’s long dissertation on why the parking garage is unwarranted, why connectivity is challenging (connectivity is sketchy), why she was blindsided by a new revision of the parking garage plan, she comes to the conclusion the City Council and mayor have “rubber-stamped“ the garage plans as presented by the city manager and hired consultants.
Dot goes on to quote “the visionary words of one of the appellant groups“ about why taxpayers will take the hit. Really? They call the parking garage a “folly.”
Dot goes on to criticize two standing members of the council. Dorothy states “the standing members clearly don’t pay the appellants much mind.” Really?
Dot, in her infinite wisdom, complains about “critically cutting our views of our downtown gem, the Capitol dome“ if the parking garage were to be built.
Dot is “disappointed, disheartened and angry.“ Really?
Tell that to the owners whose businesses are closed, maybe never to return. I have walked the downtown streets almost every day for 20 years, having grown up here, worked retail and developed a very successful business and I have never seen it so depressed.
And she wants to complain about a parking garage and followed by a local Hampton Inn franchise that are great business partners? She should really do a walk-through visiting all of the small businesses that try to make a living in this exceptional, small city.
Oh, but wait, ”representation was low at that election.”
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.