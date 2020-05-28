Dot Helling, in her recent commentary about the proposed $10 million-plus parking building Montpelier residents will have to pay for, was right on the money, if you'll excuse the expression.
This silly boondoggle was never a good idea and it's definitely not a good idea now. She's absolutely right in saying folks want to be able to park, hop in, and make their purchase – not go to a parking building several blocks from their shopping destination. If built, it will stand empty, no matter what the city manager says, and the city's residents will have to pick up the tab.
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
