William Fraser’s article “Defending police budget” in the Nov. 27 Commentary column was very helpful. That kind of transparency and detailed information allows voters to make informed decisions regarding budgets or ballot items. Mr. Fraser would like us to consider the facts presented, keeping in mind Montpelier’s population of 7,436 according to the Census Bureau.
On Dec. 2, a draft of the budget will be presented to the council with formal public hearings to be held on Jan. 13 and Jan. 21, which is the deadline for completion. The City Hall personnel line item will be considered by the voters as well. Having additional information for the need of a city mayor, city clerk, city manager, assistant city manager and an assistant to the assistant city manager for a population of 7,436 would also be useful.
We can, and must, make informed decisions.
Rachel Desilets
Montpelier
