Just a few comments concerning your commentary by Concerned Catholics of Vermont published in the Oct. 14 edition of The Times Argus.
If I were a negative person, I might say this commentary was misleading, but I think I will say it is the product of confused thinking and probable extreme dislike for Trump. I would summarize this commentary by saying “Do not vote for Trump just because he is pro-life, there are a range of issues to consider.” This thinking implies all the issues are equally important, which they are not.
These are some of the issues listed: the poor, the elderly, the infirm and climate change. Trump will give these issues less importance than Biden but support for these groups will not disappear under Trump. What we do know is, under Trump another four years, we may see more restrictions placed on abortion. Under Biden, we may see the Hyde amendment overturned and taxpayer dollars go to pay for more abortions than the limited dollars that pay for abortions at this time.
At a minimum, there should be restrictions placed on surgical abortions and partial-birth abortions, which I would classify as inhuman and will continue to be allowed under Biden. Webster's Dictionary says that abortion is the termination of a pregnancy after accompanied by, resulting in, or closely followed by the death of the embryo or fetus. My definition of abortion is different from the dictionary which is “the violent termination of innocent human life.”
To the extent that your vote for Biden causes more abortions than would take place under Trump, you are partially responsible for those abortions along with others who voted as you did.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
