Imagine my surprise. Here I was, enjoying my morning coffee and reading the latest commentary from Don Chioffi. I got about two-thirds of the way through the column thinking Don was going to make some astute big-picture comparisons between Vietnam and Afghanistan. I really didn’t see that ‘Barack Hussein Obama is a secret Muslim extremist’ coming. I feel like I just got Rickrolled. Well played, Don. Well played.
Substantively, though, I find it difficult to reconcile Don’s purported concern for evacuating “our supporting Afghani brothers” with his conviction and fear that Muslim refugees are taking over our government. One big reason this evacuation looks like a fiasco is because we have constructed a bureaucracy designed to make it difficult for those “supporting Afghani brothers” to come here, precisely due to the fear that Don expounds in his column.
If Don wants to protect the country against imminent threat from violent extremists, I suggest he cast his gaze elsewhere. He will not, however, because (a) his wild conspiracy theories about Barack Obama are “at the core of (his) belief” and (b) he expressed support for Capitol rioters on Jan. 6.
His views don’t need to be characterized by me. He has told you what they are. I hope the press and public will hold elected officials accountable for whether they hold views that are evidence-based and consistent with the maintenance of a republican democracy.
Matt Getty
Rutland Town
