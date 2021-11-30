Attorney General T.J. Donovan made the right decision in not charging Cpl. Christopher Rose for fatally shooting a man on Aug. 25.
Several years ago in Philadelphia at 11 p.m., two police officers responded to an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant on South Broad Street. One officer went in the front door while the second officer went in the side door. The officer going in the front door had a clear shot at the perpetrator holding a gun. The officer hesitated. The perpetrator turned, shot and killed the second officer, then escaped.
In the 1970s, I was one of several attorneys who represented the police department. This was a period when the police department got constant attention in the news media about their violations of civil rights on citizens in the minority communities. At this time, the police department had roughly 6,500 officers. The Law Department noted these transgressions were committed by a very small number of officers. What rarely made the news was the almost routine daily acts by officers protecting and serving the public. Many of these acts resulted in officers being injured on duty.
We should not have negative altitudes toward the police but should be grateful they are there to protect and serve us.
Officer Rose should be respected for his judgment and action, not criticized. He had to make a quick decision. Had he hesitated, under slightly different circumstances, the situation he confronted could have ended far more tragically.
David Rosenblum
Killington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.