You may not like Donald Trump (there are plenty of reasons not to), but his banning from major media platforms is a problem.
If a handful of corporations (Google/Alphabet, Apple, Twitter, Facebook) can cooperate to eliminate meaningful access to the words of a sitting U.S. president, there is nothing those same companies cannot do. Together, these companies have come to control vast amounts of information and its distribution. Their recent actions have announced their plan to weaponize that control.
Some of you may consider such claims fearmongering or conspiracy theorizing. Clearly, this piece was not written for you.
For those of you who are concerned that a few people have come together to unilaterally decide what information and ideas are appropriate for you to have, know that there exist viable alternatives. You can use ProtonMail instead of Gmail. You can use DuckDuckGo instead of Google Search. You can use DailyMotion instead of YouTube. Nearly every smartphone in the western world runs on Android (Google) or Mac operating systems. Choose a perfectly good Linux smartphone, instead. Likewise, get rid of Windows and Mac operating systems on your computer and opt for Linux. Always use a VPN when browsing the internet.
Avoiding corporate tyranny comes down to changing our personal habits. At times, these changes in habits may cost a bit more (small monthly fees for services), but these changes of habit are all that stand between us and complete information control by a handful of corporations and their executive boards.
Daniel Koenemann
Montpelier
