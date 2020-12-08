For America to be the land of the free, it must also be the home of the brave. Right now, that means congressional Republicans need to muster the courage to speak up for our democracy which requires the voters alone to decide who will govern in our name.
Yes, this will anger Donald Trump and his base, and it may cost them political support. But what do they value most? Our democracy or their political power? If it’s democracy, they must affirm that only the will of the people — not any judge, state legislature or candidate, or violent mob — must determine our next president.
They know Trump’s claims are false and his lawsuits lack supporting evidence and have failed miserably. Making claims in the media is one thing, testifying under oath is another. Once in court, even Trump’s lawyers are refusing to use the word “fraud.” Attorneys general and local officials in every state, Republicans and Democrats, have affirmed the elections were conducted fairly. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security has stated this election was "the most secure in American history." So then he applied pressure to interfere with the certification process and the choosing of electors in several states.
But the popular vote and Electoral College margins are too great for Trump to overturn the people’s will in at least three states — what it would take for him to win the Electoral College. If congressional Republicans don’t care about democracy, perhaps it would stiffen their backbones to recognize that silent complicity to this behavior might only serve to increase Biden’s popularity and decrease theirs just as he’s about to be inaugurated.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
