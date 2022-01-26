The fact that not one Republican senator voted for the voting-rights act, speaks volumes.
As I said to Joyce just this morning, this is the endgame of what the Republicans have been trying to do ever since it became clear that demographics were against them and unfettered voting would ultimately lead to their demise at the ballot box.
You can't stop demographics, but you can change the ability to vote. The first thing they did was getting the Supreme Court to declare the voting rights act passed in the 1960s was no longer needed, so they threw it out.
By making all the absurd and completely debunked claims about voting fraud in the last election and convincing voters that it really happened, backstopped by Trump and his sycophants' never-ending litany that he won and Biden's win was illegitimate, they made it all plausible to the great unwashed.
Now, refusing as a solid block to approve the new voting rights act, they have sealed the deal. Republicans have been playing the long game ever since the late-1960s and Nixon's Southern Strategy, so that the Democrats never even see this stuff coming. Now that they even have the progressives and independents blaming Biden for not being able to pull off new voting rights and BBB, they have not only hit a home run but a grand slam one at that!
John Mandeville
East Hardwick
