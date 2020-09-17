Interesting that all three of the Republican candidates for Washington County State Senator (Times Argus, Sept. 15) are native Vermonters whose primary work experience has been in the private sector. The three incumbent Democrats may be nice people but, like most of Vermont's Democratic legislators, they are mostly from "away" and have backgrounds primarily in politics and advocacy rather than in the trades and businesses that employ most Vermonters. We're a long way from Calvin Coolidge's "brave little state" of farmers and old Civil War volunteers.
Lofty rhetoric, more bureaucracy and higher taxes can be expected from most Democratic legislators, while the pragmatic governing ethic of old-time Vermont seems largely to reside with the now marginalized Republicans. For the sake of true "diversity," I would recommend letting some of those Republicans into the building.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
