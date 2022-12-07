The candidacy of Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate should be an affront to the intellect of every voter in Georgia. He makes even Donald Trump seem an intelligent individual who is qualified for public office.
You may wonder why he is even running.
But you also will not be surprised it is the Republican Party that is running — running for its political life. Herschel, an ex-football star, has not been chosen because of his rising political potential but has been chosen in order to give the Republican Party the potential of one more filled seat, however empty it may be.
Yes, the candidacy of Hershel Walker speaks volumes about the Republican Party, driven by their crazed desire for political significance and the empty tank they refuse to recognize.
