It was reported in the Washington Post on Jan. 14 that Republican congressmen are being investigated for aiding the rioters at the Capitol in Washington. Specifically, two congresswomen saw Republican lawmakers giving tours of the Capitol to people they recognized as being part of the Jan. 6 attack. The Capitol has been closed to tourists since March, unless accompanied by a member of Congress.
A “Stop the Steal” organizer, Ali Alexander, claimed last month that Republican Reps. Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.) helped plan his D.C. rally. Biggs and Brooks deny that claim, but there is video footage tying Biggs to the “Stop the Steal” movement. Brooks spoke to the mob prior to the attack that, “today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” Gosar declined comment, but his own brother and family believe he has “blood on his hands,” as reported on ABC15 Arizona News on Jan. 13. Gosar was one of the representatives vehemently challenging the electoral votes.
I urge our Vermont representatives in Congress to demand and fully support a thorough investigation into those above-mentioned representatives and any others who supported the overthrow of the lawful election results on Jan. 6.
Bob Hawk
East Hardwick
