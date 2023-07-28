I found the article on the Vermont GOP barbecue very interesting. And I’m probably not the only one who finds it ironic that Vermont Republicans have the most liked governor in the country, yet they cannot get along with him. When you add that they have been losing seats in the state Legislature, a tiny bit of introspection should make one thing clear to them: The voting public is not buying their message.
I am a thoroughly blue Democrat, but I have always appreciated different viewpoints. A strong democracy must have a vibrant, loyal opposition to make sure public policy is based on fact and not solely political ideology. It’s time, Republicans, to make some basic changes and turn your party around.