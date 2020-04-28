Gov. Phil Scott is another Donald Trump; he is acting more and more like President Trump, a dictator There is no reason to do stay safe, stay home order and close everything. He and the Republicans are playing politics with the coronavirus. I now long vote Republican; i will be supporting Pat Windburn. So, all Democrats, vote out the Republicans and vote in a Democrat; turn Vermont blue again.
Scott Miller
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.