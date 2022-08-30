I'm writing about the front page, above the fold article titled "Toberg rejects resignation request." I thought articles are supposed to be researched and investigated from all involved. All I heard was from Mr. Toberg's point of view. Was anyone else interviewed? Good journalism is reporting and shouldn't serve as a mouthpiece for one party in a conflict. Dave Delcore quoted Mr. Toberg exclusively, who quoted and characterized others on the committee who weren't contacted for this article. That's not journalism, that's gossip. The Times Argus should hold to journalistic standards that inform the community, not cause division and break it down. I'd hate to think this was written in such a way as to sell more newspapers.
Jan Tobias
