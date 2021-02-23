I read the hit piece on Rush Limbaugh that you ran in your Feb. 18 paper. It was one of the most disgusting articles you have ever printed. To vilify someone, you do not like after their death, is both cowardly and sick.
Whether or not you like or agree with Rush, he loved this country and tried to get it back on the right track. I doubt you have ever read any of his Rush Revere series on American history. He was for fiscal responsibility. Something liberals do not understand. He preached American exceptionalism, something liberals abhor. He recognized and appreciated the very freedoms we have that are now under assault. He was called awful names that did not match his character.
If more people had gotten to know Rush and had followed his radio show, they would have learned just how wrong they were about him. You could not do that. You were not about to let a staunch conservative die without taking one last chance to denigrate him and drive a stake through his heart. You took the occasion to publicly smear him and gloat over his death.
Whether we believe it not, one day we will all stand before God and give an account of the things we have done on this earth. I would suggest you start changing the way you treat people and pray for forgiveness while there is still time. We should all strive to do unto others as we would have them do unto us.
Wade Holt
Williamstown
