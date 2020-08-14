As our society starts to reopen, creating safe, healthy spaces is more important than ever. Looking toward a post-COVID-19 world, Maclay Architects is re-examining current design practices to ensure healthier environments. With boarding schools, colleges and universities looking to reopen in the fall, major adjustments will need to take place.
With the fall semester swiftly approaching, schools are starting to roll out plans for reopening. It is important for schools to consider redesigning spaces to accommodate new standards of physical distancing, ventilation and sanitation in their plans for reopening. Before reoccupying, we recommend doing a capacity analysis as it is critical for the safety of occupants. It is imperative that schools are properly ventilated. Schools should assess current mechanical systems to ensure they meet new ventilation guidelines.
Bill Maclay, of Waitsfield, is the founder/principal of Maclay Architects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.