I drove to Montpelier on Friday. I had hoped to support the local bike shops, but I was disappointed to learn both local bike shops didn't allow customers to enter their stores — curbside service only. I asked why, but didn't receive much of a response.
It was safe to go into hardware and convenient stores and a music store where I spent about $800; but apparently going into a bike shop is somehow much more dangerous.
Of course, I could order online, but if I'm going to do that, why bother with a local bike shop at all. I urge local bike shops follow the science and open in a safe way and support customers. Why do bike shops think they are different from other retail stores?
Tom Bisson
Colchester
