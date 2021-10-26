I'm wiring in hopes that local rental agencies and landlords will see this plea. My boyfriend and I have been searching for an apartment for more than a year now. Now that the eviction memorandum has expired, apartments are becoming available. We recently applied for some.
Our frustration is my boyfriend has no rental history as result of living with his parents (he's 26). We have been told by local rental agencies that because he has no rental history, they won't rent to us.
How do rental agencies and landlords expect young renters or new renters to get any rental history if no one will give young families a chance? We have the income to cover rent and utilities. This housing market is quite frustrating, and landlords and rental agencies are making it harder.
Cassandra Thompson
Rutland
