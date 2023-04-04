Remove them

The geniuses of Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees have royally screwed this system, possibly beyond repair. Why are they still in charge? These are the same 15 people who, for years, have proven themselves as a board to have no vision, no plan, and who have demonstrably made one ruinous decision after another.

