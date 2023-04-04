Remove them

The geniuses of Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees have royally screwed this system, possibly beyond repair. Why are they still in charge? These are the same 15 people who, for years, have proven themselves as a board to have no vision, no plan, and who have demonstrably made one ruinous decision after another.
The governor should remove the five he appointed, and the General Assembly also must remove the four individuals they appointed. The others are elected from within the board, so I don’t have much hope for that to change. The governor is also an ex-officio board member. If the state government refuses to try to save this system from its inevitable and catastrophic death as a result of irresponsible and incompetent bureaucrats, then, we, the people, need to have our voices be heard loud and clear.
We must demand new representation that is reasonable, thoughtful, capable and creative. This board must be disbanded and replaced or, failing that, stripped of its authority to control the college system because they have mismanaged it almost to extinction.
Please contact the governor’s office and tell him you have no confidence in these board members. Don’t let them destroy what can still be saved. Don’t let the governor off the hook in being complicit in these calamitous decisions. Don’t let them land the death blow to Vermont’s first college, Castleton University, founded in 1787. We can make a difference, if we care enough to fight back. Who’s with me?
