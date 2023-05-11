There have been numerous letters and commentaries by anti-hunting and -trapping groups this year, denigrating trapping as an anachronistic recreational activity. Merriam-Webster defines recreation as refreshment of strength and spirits after work, also a means of refreshment or diversion, a hobby.
Trapping is not a hobby, it is hard work. It is a skilled trade. For most trappers, a way of life, part of our Vermont culture. It is a job, albeit a job we enjoy. Each day of the regulated season, trappers get up early to travel miles in good and foul weather to check their trapline and later that afternoon/night, to finish the pelts, often spending four to eight hours or more per day at our trade. Trapping provides food, clothing and income for our families.
The outdoor sports (hunting, fishing, trapping) are regulated by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department; refer to their Official State Regulations, including the 52-page Vermont Hunting and Trapping Guide. Additional regulations are anticipated this year, assuming Best Management Practices are included. A study of BMPs by a group of stakeholders was required by the Vermont Legislature in 2022, after the Vermont Trappers Association suggested BMPs be adopted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commission.
We do not refer to the other outdoor activities as recreational, such as recreational fishing or recreational hunting, nor do we refer to recreational skiing or recreational tobogganing. So why do these anti-trapping organizations refer to recreational trapping other than to denigrate trappers and the VTF&W?
