Just a few comments on the Alan Betts article in the magazine section of The Times Argus. “Church must confront its past.” My question is, which past event? The church is made up of flawed human beings. If Alan has ever attended a Catholic Mass, the first prayer we recite is the Confiteor in which we acknowledge we are sinners in need of prayer. When we say the Rosary, we acknowledge we are sinners.
He claims we are facing destruction of the Earth because of capitalism and male power. Capitalism is one of the reasons we have so much wealth in our country, and there are many corporations in our country run by women. The reason the Earth is suffering is because of the number of people on Earth.
