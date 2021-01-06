America urgently needs a new refugee policy — one that welcomes those fleeing persecution, violence or hunger and promotes worldwide justice so that fewer people are driven to flight.
Donald Trump began his attack on refugees in his first week in office, with an executive order that suspended the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program for 120 days and slashed the 2017 cap on refugee admissions from the Obama administration’s 110,000 to 50,000. He’s reduced the cap annually. The 2021 limit will be just 15,000 — the lowest since 1980, when Congress created the resettlement program. This, despite soaring forced migration and the world’s number of refugees at its highest since World War II!
Trump’s drastic reductions have kept local communities eager to resettle migrants, from doing so. They’ve also weakened the nonprofits that work with the State Department to resettle refugees, forcing staff layoffs and facility closures. So, now, reinstating a compassionate cap on refugees would require special funding just to restore the infrastructure necessary for resettlement.
Interestingly, Pope Francis has published an encyclical that describes the Christian obligation to welcome and protect migrants — especially those fleeing danger or persecution. Noting that the world is more stable when there’s less unnecessary migration, he urges wealthier countries to promote safety, human rights and equality in migrants’ home countries.
America is failing here, too — for reasons beyond Donald Trump. Our politicians, corporations and citizens have accepted policies that cause instability and oppression. We’ve been unwilling to compromise the goals of global capitalism and boundless economic growth in order to protect the most vulnerable people and places.
A compassionate refugee policy will require not just higher numbers but higher aspirations for justice for all people!
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
