There is a website online called Give Back Box, a registered nonprofit whose purpose is to keep cardboard boxes out of the landfill or from being recycled, but also to aid in sending gently used clothing and blankets to charities in this country, but it has now added Ukraine.
All one needs to do is go to Give Back Box Ukraine Label, donate $15 for a printable label (all in-country boxes have a free printable label), fill any cardboard box (Amazon picks up cost of in-country boxes) up to 40 lbs., which is a lot, seal box, tape on label being certain not to cover any seams or openings, and drop off at nearest UPS drop spot.
There are many drop-off spots in local area, Nelson Bros., Barre, Staples, Berlin, UPS Granger Road, to name only a few. With 750,000 refugees+ in Poland and counting, any and all donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Kate Flies
Williamstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.