With the evenings getting darker earlier and the crisp temperatures arriving, we know summer 2020 is gone. And what a summer it was with COVID-19 mysteriously lurking around every corner. The virus caused numerous hardships for the workers in Barre who maintain the beautiful grounds of our outdoor art gallery, Hope Cemetery.
It did come to my attention that the Facilities Department received many unkind and even rude phone calls and letters concerning the upkeep of Hope Cemetery. Because of COVID-19, hiring the usual 10 part-time workers was impossible this summer.
So, what usually would amount to about 480 man-hours per week allocated to trimming, weed whacking and mowing was cut to a mere 112 man-hours per week to maintain all the city properties. Just looking at these numbers should indicate that some work was not going to get done. There were various new articles in the paper about the problem, but that did not stop concerned residents from complaining before they knew all the facts.
The purpose of this letter is to applaud the tireless efforts of the hardworking facilities and cemetery employees. These men did their very best when the odds were against them. I am confident these loyal workmen know the tremendous pride the people of Barre have in Hope Cemetery and they did not deserve the unnecessary criticism.
Thank you, Facilities and Cemetery Departments, for a job well done under extremely adverse conditions.
Ilene Gillander
Barre
The writer is a Hope Cemetery tour guide.
