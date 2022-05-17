Intimidation. That's what parades and demonstrations in front of houses of judges and lawyers are, intimidation. Lawyers of all or no religions attend Red Masses. Priests and bishops process in with red vestments representing the colors of judicial robes in the late-Middle Ages. All fine and good. A procession. A demonstration of the sanctity of courts. Thou shalt not bear false witness. Speak the truth. However, it is not well and good for a bishop to speak for pro-life with pictures of aborted fetuses. Justice Ginsburg stopped attending Red Masses after that happened at one she attended. Intimidation under cover of creeping infallibility.
Thomas F. Clougher
Montpelier
