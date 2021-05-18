Long overdue and in response to previous letters, I am now weighing in and joining the many people still concerned about the Barre voting machine fiasco affecting Brian Judd.
Please, no eye rolling by residents who want to “move on.” Frankly, all Barre residents have the right to know our election process is run legitimately and transparently.
I believe in Judd and support his theory, evidenced by voters’ concerns in March, that voting machines rejected ballots throughout the day leaving questions about the final results. As a Barre voter, I have witnessed this myself for many years, and never considered — until recent national attention — that this may have occurred because of deficient voting machines.
I am very disappointed that Barre officials asked the court to dismiss the case, regardless of the law that 5% or less differential in votes is required for a recount. If ever there was a time for transparency, this last election was the time. Judd offered to pay for the hand recount, so there would have been no cost to the city, only a few hours for the Board of Civil Authority to perform the recount. This request should have been honored for any candidate, a simple courtesy after a hard-fought campaign. This certainly would have dismissed any controversy, and it’s possible the recount would have confirmed the Ward 2 results unchanged, yet questions about the March election results will always remain.
There’s way too much to consider questionable and illegitimate in our world today, and not allowing the recount was a real misstep by Barre officials.
Rosemary Lynn Averill
Barre City
