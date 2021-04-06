Just a few brief comments on recent news.
1 – If I was an alien touring around the universe and returned today to Earth after three-year absence, upon reading the commentary in The Times Argus, I would think Trump was still president. Even when you win, he keeps on winning.
2 – Beautiful picture of the pinwheels on the State House lawn. A reminder of just how precious the lives of children are. Now, if we could only celebrate and support the life of the child in the womb.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex
