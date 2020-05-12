This letter is in response to commentary titled "COVID-19 and population" by George Plumb published on May 7, 2020.
I am not writing to agree or disagree with the point he is trying to make. What I take issue with are some of the numbers he is using to prove his point.
He states New York City has a population of 18.8 million people living in 468.9 square miles, giving it a population density of 40,102 people per square mile.
A check with the U.S. Census, last done in 2010, shows New York City's population at 8.5 million. The World Almanac Book of Facts shows the city has an area of 301.5 square miles, giving the city a population density of just over 28,000 people per square mile.
The 18.8 million figure he is using is closer to the population of the entire Metro Area which was near 20 million in 2010 and includes cities and suburbs in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This spreads the 18.8 million people over a much larger number of square miles.
When using numbers to prove a point, it is better to check the facts first. Data and facts do not have an opinion.
When reading his commentary and seeing how far off his numbers are, it made it very hard to take the rest of the article seriously.
I would like to close this letter with an opinion of my own.
If we stop population growth and development, it will only lead to getting rid of those of us with lower incomes — leaving the state only for the rich and those who come here on vacation.
Alfred Perry
Randolph Center
