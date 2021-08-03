Did the CDC just ask vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors again in order to protect the unvaccinated? Did that really happen or did I imagine it?
Ronald Grande
Rutland
I hope this link comes through. It is about Patrick King who took the health department of Alberta to court on the grounds that he was not going to do any of the requirements until they could prove covid is isolated. The court agreed they couldn't do that. Must watch. It's 17 minutes. Stew Peters interviews. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta/
