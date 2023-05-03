In a recent opinion piece, the writer states, “To say somebody wins and somebody loses is wrong.” I believe this person is referring to the so-called reading wars. There are losers in this debate; I prefer to use the term victims. For 40 years, we have “debated” about how to teach reading while NAEP scores continue to trend downward. Isn’t the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?
Many students who have fallen into the whole language era of instruction are victims of the reading debate. They are children who grew up in the ’80s to present times, and those who are currently being passed on from grade to grade without mastering the skill to read.
We have decades of valid and reliable research that clearly shows us a phonics-based approach to teaching reading is inarguably the only way to teach reading. This does not exclude using rich literature to strengthen knowledge and vocabulary. Phonics is an essential component to solid reading programs.
The writer asks educators to examine the research and ask whom it serves. The answer is the research serves all who enter school with a belief they will be taught to read. The question we should be asking is: How do we reach all of those who were left behind because of the propaganda fed to our schools and higher education institutions for so many years? Reading is a right, not a privilege. We know better, now we need to do better.
If you or someone you know, child or adult, struggles with reading, I would love to hear your story. Email readingcenter802@gmail.com to confidentially reach out to me.
