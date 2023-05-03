In a recent opinion piece, the writer states, “To say somebody wins and somebody loses is wrong.” I believe this person is referring to the so-called reading wars. There are losers in this debate; I prefer to use the term victims. For 40 years, we have “debated” about how to teach reading while NAEP scores continue to trend downward. Isn’t the definition of insanity doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

Many students who have fallen into the whole language era of instruction are victims of the reading debate. They are children who grew up in the ’80s to present times, and those who are currently being passed on from grade to grade without mastering the skill to read.

