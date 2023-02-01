I am not a writer and I rarely write to the newspapers, but this topic has hit me hard.
Why would the Rutland Herald, the paper I grew up with, do such a nasty deal to Dennis Jensen? He worked his butt off every day getting the info needed for the columns he wrote for the paper. Now you are cutting him down to once a month. He has a huge following and not just hunters and fisherman. Regular people read and learn from his articles. He would always get us fired up for the upcoming seasons. His articles were pure, directly from a hunter and fisherman.
As good as he is, he will probably show up again somewhere else and the hunters and fisherman will find him.
On a personal note, he followed me while I was getting the Vermont Leashed Dog Tracking Service off the ground. He saw how much time goes into the service, 24 hours a day, every day during the hunting seasons, and in rain, sleet or snow. He submitted my name and an article on me to the New England Outdoor Writers Association for the Joe Yerka Award in 2017 (in recognition of selfless efforts to track and find lost big game for hunters). Out of several entries, I won.
Thank you, Dennis Jensen, for all you have done for the sportsmen and sportswomen of Vermont, for the many years of your columns in the Herald.
To the Rutland Herald, you have let a big one go here.
