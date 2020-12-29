What isn't getting reported, "McCarthy wrote to party colleagues Wednesday night that Republicans would seek separate action on proposal to revisit how tax dollars are spent overseas when Americans are struggling to make ends meet. Trump has objected to foreign aid in legislation. Trump's demand for bigger checks came alongside a slew of his complaints about $2.3 trillion bill enacted with big bipartisan support … wrapped a $900 billion COVID-19 relief with $1.4 trillion government spending."
This, according to Bloomberg report, if you stick with it 'til end. Yet, all we hear is that Trump isn't signing bill. Yet, he is the guy insisting on $2,000 per person, but refusing to add in foreign aid. Read the whole legislation, people.
Mary Morrison
East Corinth
