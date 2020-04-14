I am very proud of the way our governor has led Vermont in its efforts to combat the spread and damage of the novel coronavirus. We are very fortunate to have thoughtful and caring people who are guiding us at this critical time.
As I try my best to maintain the stay-at-home rules and the personal safety guidelines imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, I also try to keep up with the current news. It has occurred to me lately that perhaps in our zeal to maintain the “rules of the road,” that we may be forgetting the ultimate goal ― perhaps occasionally losing sight of the forest for the trees.
My understanding is that ultimate goal is to prevent the spread of the virus, and the means to accomplish that include social distancing and special care in cleaning surfaces, both bodily and those that we touch. Closing down schools and many businesses is a means to that end, but, clearly, not the goal itself.
Two examples of what I am questioning: trash removal and lawn/garden care. While trash removal has been identified as an essential service and is still in place, I read that some are questioning whether it should continue. Lawn/garden care is not classified as an essential service, so people working in that field apparently are not active right now.
It seems to me that each of these services can function without violating the social distancing guidelines. Both are mostly out-of-door activities and can, if necessary, be modified so that the “rules of the road” can be followed.
To those responsible for moving us through this pandemic to renewed and perhaps better economic and social reality, please re-examine the current rules. While “essential” may have been a good first cut definition, we may need more careful analysis as the situation proceeds, and that means focusing on the ultimate goal.
Edie Miller
East Montpelier
(0) comments
