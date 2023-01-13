Ransom condoned

In the letter “Crisis? What crisis?” (Jan. 3) Lodiza LePore of Bennington wrote “The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation reportedly says there are around 30,000 Vermonters with medical debt in collections and tens of thousands more who are paying down medical bills that have not reached collections.”
To have so many in debt is a triumph of America’s health care capitalism. Nationally, the number of Americans mired in medical debt is about 100 million. It ensures an eternal stream of positive cash flow to our medical-industrial-political complex and ties these hapless Americans to indentured servitude in the service of this debt with interest for decades. It’s a perfect racket.
Medical debt is a polite euphemism for ransoming your life. I know. Without health insurance and dying, I once had to decide whether the operation to save my life was worth the thousands of dollars in incurred debt and struggling for years afterward to serve that debt. Was my life worth ransoming like that or would I be better off in the grave beyond the hospital billing departments and collection agents? Those were my only “choices.”
Those thousands of Vermonters and 100 million indebted Americans also faced this dilemma. The moral and political question for our lawmakers, both newly elected and veteran, in Washington, D.C., and in our state capitols, who could end this peonage if they so desired, is, exactly why do they allow this to go on?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.