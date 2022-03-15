Please tell your editor to resign. If you believe simply living somewhere while being a member of a particular race makes a person racist, you are the problem. It’s editorials like this that drive reasonable people to vote for someone like Donald Trump. Congratulations.
Bill Robbins
Killington
