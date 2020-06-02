I don’t want to wake up one more morning to horrible news of another black person having been killed by police.
Videos by bystanders to these atrocities are showing injustice in what could have been covered-up incidents of police brutality. Police officers do not deserve impunity for their actions, neither do violent, destructive protesters.
Black people are not being adequately protected by police departments. Would federally mandated training help provide consistent police behavior?
You bet there’s something wrong here! The killing of black people is not right. Let’s speak up!
Janet Leader
North Middlesex
