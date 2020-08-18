The cruel, de facto discrimination practiced by Yale University's admissions officials against Asian and white applicants (Times Argus, Aug. 13) damages society as a whole. Although rejection by America's elite colleges is a personal tragedy for thousands of brilliant and hardworking students of disfavored races, it also threatens to retard human progress.
As a former teacher of highly gifted mathematics students, I know that many Asian families value the hard sciences – biology, chemistry, physics, programming – which are the engines of our evolution toward longer lives and deeper understanding of nature, from disease eradication to exploration of the cosmos. One can see these values reflected in the ethnic makeup of any advanced university class in biochemistry or other progressive science.
A degree from Yale is a halo that opens doors to desirable jobs and society's ruling class. Unfortunately, some of America's "halo" colleges have chosen to prioritize social engineering by placing favored races in that powerful position, presumably to atone for past mistreatment.
There are brilliant and motivated Black applicants who are, and should be, admitted to such colleges, but to admit less qualified applicants at the expense of others on the basis of race, is wrong and undemocratic, if not fascist. Like the great sports teams of the NBA and NFL, the "halo" colleges need to select the most talented and most motivated, regardless of race, to get the job done. That job is to move our species to its next higher level, through the advancement of knowledge.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
