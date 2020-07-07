It has been painfully obvious since shortly after the 2016 election that Vladimir Putin has had Trump under his thumb. Why else would Trump shake in his elevator shoes with cowardice fear over anything-Putin? The proof is in the money trail.
At the time prior to 2016, Trump couldn't get a loan for a slice of pizza on the boardwalk in Atlantic City in front of one of his shuttered casinos. His many bankruptcies and comical business failures had alerted lending institutions to the extreme risk. Yet, Trump still managed to get financing for ambitious billboards, promoting his own personal and business interests, in multiple foreign countries. Yes, indeed, Trump Tower Moscow is a huge billboard.
That money most likely came, though indirectly, from Putin and Russian oligarchs.
On the campaign trail leading up to 2016, Trump lied again when he said he would disclose his business and personal financial records. Of course, in typical Trump fashion, he promptly threatened to sue Capital One and Deutsche Bank, along with Mazars accounting firm, if they responded to subpoenas for his financial records.
Perhaps there is no crime for being sleazy, but what about treason? Trump is running from the horrific reality that Putin offers a bounty to the Taliban for killing American military service personnel. Trump knows this and chose to do nothing, hoping against hope it would never be revealed. Well, it has.
Why would a tough guy like Trump hide in his bunker from a monster like Putin? Simply put: Trump is scared out of his spray-painted skin by Putin. Trump has good reason to be running scared. What a warrior, bone spurs and all.
John Mauro
Stowe
