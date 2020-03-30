I am trying, like most of us, to stay positive in this situation that is significant in the least and potentially game changing at the most.
I also like to pursue what may be the truth in the underlying responses that we, as humans, make, often for our own self-interest. In that sense, it may not be the truth but just a reinforcement for our perceived position, and response, to situations beyond our control. Or it may just simply be a desire for control that supports our conception that we know better than most, and as such, the outcomes we promote, if realized, will reinforce our superiority in the decision making process.
Case in point: Trump has sent a letter to our nation’s governors stating that the “stay in place” mandate needs to be further reviewed. He is suggesting that the geographical boundaries of our states should be reviewed in order to determine which areas are in extreme need of response to that mandate, which areas are in need of moderate response and in which areas such a mandate could be lifted.
This is all in the light of news that indicates that the pandemic is nowhere near such an understanding in terms of the locus of danger.
As I have said, I am very inquisitive regarding the motivation behind our actions that are often described by words that only hide their true meaning.
Trump is a very damaged person. It is apparent that he needs not only verification through the eyes of others but also needs to be the chosen one, the one who knows more than the experts, the verifiers of truth. That puts him in the category of a very dangerous person given the leadership that is needed in this time of a life-threatening crisis.
He is promoting actions that he sees will elevate him to the exalted one if he is correct in his self-serving mantra. But he is also putting our nation, and the social contract he has sworn to uphold, at the cross-roads of truth and possible structural and life-threatening destruction.
So where does that leave us?
We need to do what we can to eliminate this cancer that has invaded our body politic. One voice expressed to another can be the exponential response that will remove the silence of response that surrounds us into a thunderous roar that will make lions shake. And the lions must shake, or the lambs will be sacrificed.
William Gay
Montpelier
