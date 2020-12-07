Last week, I was responsible for an oversight on this page that outraged many readers. And rightly so.
Regrettably, in my instructions to staff, I did not clearly communicate what I was expecting to appear on this page. Without that direction, the page was laid out in such a way that an incendiary commentary that was critical of the governor and the president-elect appeared in the spot (and in the editorial format) where an editorial usually appears.
As you are aware, that space represents opinions by this newspaper, or we use editorials from other sources that this paper also endorses. Editorials represent the "voice" of the paper. We take seriously our duty of providing thoughtful, constructive arguments for the community to consider. The rest of the editorial page is devoted to your voices - the proper place for this commentary in question.
Subsequently, I did not catch the oversight in the proofreading process later that evening.
My lack of attention to detail has caused the community at large, as well as the employees of the Rutland Herald, a significant amount of concern and grief. I apologize.
Also, I extend an apology to Gov. Phil Scott. While I have been critical of the governor in editorials over the years, the newspaper never would have taken such a position. And while the placement of the commentary would suggest otherwise, it was an honest error. No malice toward the governor or his administration was intended by myself or this newspaper.
To those of you readers who reached out, raised concerns, and voiced your opinions, I do appreciate the dialogue. Your feedback always provides us with the input we need to produce a newspaper that better meets the needs of the community.
Notably, I have asked for a revision of our copy editing, production and proofreading protocols, and I will be more mindful of our quality controls moving forward.
Steven Pappas is executive editor and publisher of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.