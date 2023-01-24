So far, coverage of Ron DeSantis shows mainstream media has learned nothing from its mistakes with Trump. Once again, a fear of appearing partisan is prompting a “both-siderism” that seeks to impartially present both sides — even though one side seeks to destroy democracy.
Trump was a Trumpist; that was bad enough. But DeSantis is a fascist, and he’s playing the media just as Trump did in 2016.
DeSantis is trusting, once again, mainstream journalists will be so desperate to cast themselves as “impartial” that they will normalize what is basically 21st-century American fascism.
Just like Trump, DeSantis has quickly learned he can get away with anything, no matter how extreme or how deceitful. And that, rather than holding him accountable, many political pundits will praise his strategy.
Of course, major news organizations have run the occasional stories pointing out who he really is. But DeSantis is trusting the “both-sides” approach of our political media will render it incapable of sustained outrage against one side, no matter how extremist and authoritarian it becomes. Enough of “both siderism.” It’s time for sustained reporting about who candidates like DeSantis really are and what they are up to.
In your words with just a slight improvement......."Just like Obama, Biden has quickly learned he can get away with anything, no matter how extreme or how deceitful. And that, rather than holding Biden accountable, many political pundits will praise his strategies of emboldening the 'drive-by' media for covering his back when needed."
Hail to the chief, comrade facist......Viva La Biden. Or as one of my 'liberal' friends once told me, "I wish we could have Obama as President forever." Hmmmmm... :-
thor, I think everyone knows that you view your childish, outright lies as "an improvement". Did you get your George Santos signed photo, wearing his Medal of Honor?
