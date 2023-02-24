The only way to support a healthy school budget in Barre is to vote "no" against it. This budget was proffered by school board members bent on defunding public schools in favor of privatizing them. Let’s hope this election brings us school board members who support public education and all our community’s students.
Joelen Mulvaney
