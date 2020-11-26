I read in the Nov. 25 Times Argus that the Town of Calais Select Board spent a significant amount of time at its recent meeting discussing pandemic-related issues; the Vermont Department of Health currently reports 10 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the town.
Last evening, I viewed the weekly meeting of the Barre City Council during which the members spent more than two hours discussing whether people should be allowed to walk dogs in our cemeteries and what types of flags should be flown in the park downtown; the current report of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the city is 202 and some people now categorize Barre City as the “epicenter” of Vermont’s spread of the virus. The mayor did begin the council meeting with a brief recommendation that we all be safe.
To my knowledge, the council has not implemented any specific measures on behalf of public health, compared to actions taken by Montpelier and Burlington. I understand Barre City was the hardest hit place in Vermont during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, largely due to the fact that many residents had weakened respiratory systems because of the impacts of silica-laden dust on those involved in the granite industry. Many mornings, I can wipe a coat of fresh dust off my car at my home near North Main Street. Some say history repeats itself — but that’s a topic for another letter. Meanwhile, be safe everyone.
Ed Stanak
Barre City
