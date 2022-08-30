There are many places and situations where the concept of a safe space makes very good sense. However, a public forum is not such a place. In a public forum, all participants, members, etc., have the right to an unfettered expression of their points of view even if others find those expressions offensive. Moreover, the chair of a public body does not have the right to restrict the expression of any one participant, but is obligated to recognize the First Amendment rights of all citizens and participants. This is basic First Amendment law and those attending and participating in public bodies in a public setting are well advised to recognize and acknowledge this.
Stephen L. Finner
