Since the Vermont PBS and VPR merger and subsequent name change, which most definitely describes and means nothing whatsoever, I have been referring to the organization as "Vermont Public Whatever."
My suggestion, made to a longtime VPR reporter, as well as various concerned members of the public I have spoken to on the subject, was that the merged media organization ought to seriously consider changing its name by adding the name to something along the lines of "Broadcasting" (i.e., Vermont Public Broadcasting); however, in a recent letter to the editor published by VTDigger, the writer suggested adding the word "Media" instead and their recommendation is quite good and potentially even better than mine.
